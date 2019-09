Isle Of Paradise

Happy Tan Everyday Gradual Glow

£14.95

A gradual colour-correcting false tanning lotion. Formulated with colour correcting actives and light reflecting particles, Happy Tan Everyday Gradual Glow effortlessly builds a natural, sun-kissed glow. Getting to work within 4 – 6 hours, this smooth formula contains Avocado, Chia Seed and Coconut Oils to simultaneously nourish and hydrate the skin. Vegan friendly Cruelty free Paraben, sulphate and phthalate free