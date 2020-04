Jiwinaia

Happy & Sad Pearl-drop Earrings

£205.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Jiwinaias eclectic jewellery offering, which includes these Happy & Sad earring, captures designer Marisa Jiwi Seoks artistic flair. They're handmade from rhodium-plated brass with a single hammered hoop and adorned with a fresh-water baroque pearl thats painted with an artistic clown motif. Style them as a contemporary touch to a bold everyday edit.