Alexandra Mysoor

Happy Room Service Scented Candle

$75.00 $56.25

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

From the Happy Collection. Happy by Alexandra Mysoor is a collection of twelve candle fragrances that are inspired by scents that evoke happy memories for Alexandra. Each candle is finished with a graphically designed label to add her signature dose of quirkiness and luxury. Part of an ongoing commitment to recreating the everyday in an extraordinary way, each fragrance has been created using the finest raw materials and the candles are hand-poured with love in small batches out of her US based workshop.. A clean crisp scent reminiscent of the perfect indulgent moment where all of your needs are anticipated and taken care of. Room Service all day everyday. Soy wax/cotton. Made in USA. SPECIFICATIONSBurn time: 85-90 hours. 11 oz. 3.25"W x 3.5"H.