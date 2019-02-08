Lovehoney

Happy Rabbit Slimline G-spot Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Boasting the same shape, power and settings as the original happy rabbit G-spot vibrator, the happy rabbit Slimline offers blended pleasure in a new, smaller package. Perfect for those who like slender penetration and powerhouse clitoral stimulation. Externally, the clitoral stimulator is the same size as the original, and features thick, extended ears which surround your clitoris with lip-quivering vibrations. Control each motor independently using the simple 2-button interface and enjoy a totally tailored pleasure session with a w-hopping 15 vibration modes. happy rabbit loves water-based lube. Slather yours generously for the best in slippery, satisfying sensations. happy rabbit Slimline G-Spot's vital stats: ears: 3 x speeds; shaft: 3 x speeds and 9 x patterns