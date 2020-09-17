Happy Rabbit

Hare-raising pleasure for two? Yes please! We've added our iconic happy rabbit ears to this sleek, stretchy silicone cock ring, and given it a w-hopping 30 remote-operated vibration modes, for boundless hands-free fun. Hoppy days are here! The ring fits snugly around the shaft, potentially strengthening erections and delaying ejaculation. At the same time, the soft, flexible bunny ears nestle against external sweet spots during penetration, delivering amazing stimulation. Share hands-free vibrations and effortless control of them with the user-friendly remote you can even slide the bullet vibe out of the ring for teasing foreplay or solo fun. The ring and bullet are fully waterproof for splish-splashy adventures, but the remote should be kept dry. happy rabbit loves water-based lube. Squeeze a generous dollop over the ears and inner part of the ring for the best slip-slidey goodness.