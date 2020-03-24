Happy Rabbit

Happy Rabbit Happy Rabbit G-spot Pink Vibrator

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At

As featured in The Times - recommended for combined clitoral and penetrative stimulation, intense pleasure and a large dose of happiness is yours with the Happy Rabbit 2 G-Spot Vibrator. Soaring arousal with 2 strong motors, 12 shaft functions and 3 ear speeds, the targeted internal shaft tips you over the edge to breathless orgasms. Made to the highest quality from skin-safe silicone, this USB rechargeable rabbit vibrator is beautifully sleek, with a curved shaft for targeted G-spot massages. Informed by Lovehoney customer feedback, the Happy Rabbit 2 has bounced out of its high tech design warren with an extra-pronounced head and thicker, firmer ears for more intense clitoral stimulation. A hopping array of 15 vibration modes are transmitted through 2 powerful motors located in the shaft and clitoral stimulator to provide unrivalled dual stimulation for your G-spot and clitoris. Despite its sensational power, you'll be the only one breaking the decibel rating thanks to its whisper-quiet vibrations. Shower-friendly and open to a bit of fun in the hot tub, this rabbit vibe is eager to please you in every play setting. Any catches? No. All you need is a liberal dose of your favourite water-based sex lube for extra slip 'n' slide. Happy Rabbit 2's Vital Function Stats: Ears: 3 x speeds- Shaft: 3 x speeds, 9 x patterns.