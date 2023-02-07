Baggu

Happy Puffy Slipper

$48.00

Product Sku: 78891108; Color Code: BAGGU everything - even comfy cozy slippers in their signature ripstop nylon. Slip-one design with a quilted puffer upper and cozy-lined footbed. This pair is only here at UO. Features - Slippers from BAGGU & UO - Made from recycled ripstop nylon - Slip-on design Content + Care - 100% Recycled ripstop nylon - Spot clean - Imported BAGGU Founded in 2007, the Brooklyn-based reusable bag company BAGGU makes high-quality canvas and leather bags in a range of fun, fashionable colors. Lead-free and ethically made, they're durable and easy to use in a million ways.