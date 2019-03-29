Happy Plugs

Happy Plugs Earbud Plus Over Ear Headphone - Black [earbud Plus]

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

Happy Plugs took the champion and made it an all star. Meet earbud plus black- designed to fit the ear for an utmost experience. True to Happy Plugs colourful identity, the earbud Plus comes in complete range of colours and styles. Pick and choose your style to match fashion favourites in your closet and create an ideal outfit of the day. Providing the same high sound quality of Happy Plugs and combining the simplicity of an earbud and the sound experience of an in-ear, simply makes this headphone of two worlds.Audio:. 14.2 mm dynamic driver.Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz.Impedance: 32 Ω. Sensitivity: 101 dB.Maxi input power: 5 mW.Box ContainsHappy Plugs Earbud Plus - Black