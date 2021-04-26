EmilyNelsonShop

Happy Mother’s Day Card – Daffodils In Vase – A6 Card

Happy Mother's Day Illustrated Greeting Card Printed on 320gsm white matte card. Comes with a 120gsm brown flecked Kraft envelope. This card is perfect for gifting on Mother's Day. Featuring beautiful spring Daffodils in a blue vase. This card is blank inside for your own message. Card size is A6, Envelope is C6 DELIVERY The card will be sent securely in a hard-backed envelope. Each card is made to order and quality checked. For UK customers: Cards are sent 2nd Class Royal Mail (3-4 days) for free. You can upgrade to 1st Class delivery (1-2 days) at the checkout. For US customers: Cards are sent Royal Mail International Standard (6-7 days). Copyright © EmilyNelsonShop 2021. All rights reserved. Follow Emily on Instagram to see more of her work @emilynelsonillustration