Product Description Usually, 'you suck!' isn't compliment, right? But context is key! In this case, the context is pleasure - sex toys, more specifically - and sucking is definitely a good thing. PinkCherry's Happy Little Sucker not only sucks seductively at particularly sensitive areas (ahem, clitoris!), but also vibrates! Featuring a simple design plus a shape thoughtfully created to fit comfortably and naturally in your or your partner's hand, the Happy Little Sucker is lightweight, curvy and flexible. It bends at the tip to accommodate various body contours, but the tip can also be rotated a full 180, fitting just about any position and angle. Speaking of the tip, it's silky and soft, shaped into a tickler-filled cup. Position it over any body area craving sexy suction stimulation to fully encompass said area (think clitoris, nipples etc) in unique sensation. Because the Happy Little Sucker doesn't come in direct contact with skin (other than the edges of the cup, that is), the orgasmic build-up can be much more subtle, but the big finish wildly pleasurable! Activate 12 synchronized modes of vibrating suction using two simple button on the smooth handle. Conveniently USB rechargeable, the Happy Little Sucker powers up using an included cable. Approximately 135 minutes of charge time will run vibrating suction for up to 80 minutes. In high grade silicone along with body safe ABS plastic, the Happy Little Sucker cleans easily using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Remove the tip to thoroughly cleanse. Compatible with water based lubricants only- avoid contact with silicone lubes and products. Waterproof. SKU: ZPC-001167 | UPC: 823259001167 | MPN: TB-0625-10-368 (589)