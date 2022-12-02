e.l.f. Cosmetics

Happy Hydration Cream

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A luxurious, hemp-derived face cream that locks in moisture for ultra-hydrated skin. Why we love: Rich, luxe formula Boosts hydration and prevents moisture loss Absorbs easily to deliver skin-happy benefits Key Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil - An amino-rich formula that nourishes, hydrates, and conditions Vitamin B5 - Soothes and hydrates skin Hyaluronic Acid - Locks in moisture for a plump complexion Niacinamide - Minimizes pores and evens out skin tone Your new favorite skin-happy ritual: coating your skin with this rich, buttery face cream that feels like luxury on your face. Formulated with hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil and other powerhouse nutrients, the cream easily blends into skin, helping it to retain moisture for lasting hydration while restoring youthful bounce in your complexion. Great for: All skin types. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. #81551