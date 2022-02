Intentionally Blank

Happy Heel Boots

$240.00 $149.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64534324; Color Code: 040 An FP exclusive with Intentionally Blank, these so essential, goes-with-everything boots are featured in an ankle-height and pull-on style with a super smooth leather finish, eye-catching square-toe, and bold block heel. Side zip closures Cushioned footbed Durable rubber outsole Fit: Runs true to size.