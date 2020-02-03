Minted
Happy Heart Day Valentine’s Day Cards (25)
$25.00
At Minted
Please note! Classroom Valentines fall below the dimensional requirements set by the US Postal Service and CANNOT be mailed. With unique designs printed on luxe paper, these real foil-pressed Valentines are the perfect way for your kids to shine with their classmates! Classroom Valentines come with white envelopes. If you have any questions, please email us. A simple and elegant classroom valentine featuring a foil heart and a space for a photo.