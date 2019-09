Hyde and Eek! Boutique

Happy Halloween Paper Banner Garland

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Create the perfect look for your festive get-together with the Happy Halloween Paper Banner from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™. With a black cord, this paper banner features black cards trimmed in purple filigree, each one with a single letter to spell out "Happy Halloween." The cards are finished off with an illustration of a skull and the eyes and smile of a monster on the bottom for the right dose of spookiness.