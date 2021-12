Urban Outfitters

Happy Face Tufted Mini Throw Pillow

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60279437; Color Code: 053 Set a good mood in your space with this little hit of happiness. Mini throw pillow features a textural, tufted surface with a happy face design we love. Content + Care - 100% Cotton; polyester fill - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 10”l x 10”w