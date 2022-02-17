clayousomuch

Happy Face Tiny Vase

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Hello There 😌 🌸These tiny vases are designed for hold the tiny flowers 😬 🌸Each vase is sending only white* dried flower. 🌸Each tiny vase is made to order this makes each vase unique and can cause slight differences. 🌸These miniature vases are perfect for home decoration, wedding parties and also as a birthday gift. 🌸If you want to add a special note to your order, please contact me! 🎁 🌸If you need a custom vase, i would love to make your dream come true :) please contact me! i love to create! 🌸Please contact me for any ideas! ᕱ DETAILS ᕱ 🌼Handmade with Love! 🌼If you need a custom design, different color or finish i would love to make your dream come true :) please contact me! I love to create! 🌼For wholesale inquiries please message me! I would love to create for b-day parties or bridemaids etc. 🌼Packaging is the most important thing for my business, your happiness should start even before you open the package :) Packaging always tell the story of the product! 🌼This cute vases come with a special gift box. Ready for gift-giving.Please make a note if you would like to leave a gift message along with your order. ᕱ IMPORTANT ᕱ 🌼We do not accept returns unless items are somehow damaged. This is due to cute vases being made-to-order for you. 🌼 Order cancellations are accepted for 24 hours after purchase. 🌼If you’re unhappy with your order or if your order is damaged, please contact us, with photo proof, within the first 3 days of delivery and we can potentially issue either a refund or send a replacement -- whichever is more convenient to you. ᕱ CONNECT WITH US ᕱ 🌼Instagram: @clayousomuch Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clayousomuch Pinterest: Clayousomuch Tiktok: Clayousomuch THANK YOU SO MUCH SUPPORTING MY SMALL BUSINESS - it means A LOT 🥺 LOVE, Clayousomuch