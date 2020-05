Vintage

Happy Face Silk Lace Slip

$206.00

Buy Now Review It

At Feng Sway

Happy Face Slip Dress Stretchy + Silky Bumblebee Yellow With Black Lace Detail Black Lace V At Waist is Sheer and Has Major Slimming Effect Slip On Style Wear it at home or take it to the streets Fits like a small, body has stretch Found in East Hampton @Bestsey Johnson's House Measurements: Long: 34" Chest: 16" Waist: 13" Hip: 15"