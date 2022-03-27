FP Movement

Happiness Runs Square Neck Onesie

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 59264499; Color Code: 054 Inspired by our best-selling Happiness Runs Crop, this ribbed onesie is featured in a body-sculpting, square-neck silhouette that hugs your curves with a sporty racerback and never see-through knit. 7/8 cropped length Entry-level compression Pull-on stretch design FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import MAchine Wash Cold Made in the USA