FP Movement

Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 56538648; Color Code: 260 A new take on our fan-favorite Happiness Runs Crop, this compressive ribbed tank is featured in a square neck style and can be worn with or without a bra. Moves-with-you stretch Washed design Fixed straps FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA Measurements for size small Length: 13.5 in Bust (stretches): 22 in