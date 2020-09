Haotian

Haotian 3-cube White Storage Bench

$102.99

Buy Now Review It

3 drawers can be pulled out completely as a great storage solution Comfortable seat cushion is removable. Material: Wood/MDF/ Polyester linen-like fabric/Sponge Dimensions: L41.34 × W13.78 × H16.93 in Weight: 38.14 lbs; Load capacity: Bench: 330.69lbs. Drawer: 38.14 lbs