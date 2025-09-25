Olive & June

Hanukkah Calendar

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

Fine Art Giclee Print Please allow up to 14 days for printing & handling, as each piece is printed to order. Limited editions of 80 - final size includes a white border, polaroid style (see images) A3 print measures 29.7 x 42 cm A2 print measures 42 x 59.4 cm A1 print measures 59.4 x 84.1 cm A0 print measures 84.1 x 118.9 cm Limited editions of 25 - no border, print runs to the edge Extra Large measures 89.2 x 115.8 cm All Works are printed on Canson Etching Paper, which is made from 100% Cotton. Giclee printing uses high quality archival pigments. Each print is hand signed and numbered on the front of the print (see images for example of this) I encourage all larger prints to only be opened by a framer, to avoid any accidental creasing. WORLD WIDE SHIPPING available - Rates are calculated at checkout based on weight. Delays are to be expected due to the number of suspended services due to flight cancellations and government restrictions because of COVID-19. FREE LOCAL PICK UP - I am located in Avalon Beach NSW 2107. If you would like to select local pick up, I will contact you via email or phone once your order is ready to arrange a time that best suits. Each piece is printed to order to ensure no wastage. RETURNS At this point in time I do not accept returns, however if you have any problems with the piece upon receiving , ie damage etc please contact me immediately at lucinda@lucindajones.com.au