Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Adairs
Hanover Caramel & Natural Check Rug
$300.00
$224.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Adairs
Need a few alternatives?
Sass & Belle
Soy Sauce Bauble
BUY
£12.00
Trouva
Midnatt
Duvet Cover Siesta
BUY
£90.00
Midnatt
wetyetidesign
Mexican Recycled Glasses X 4 Blue Confetti Tumblers
BUY
£32.00
Etsy
Arket
Stoneware Candle Holder 10.5cm
BUY
£12.00
Arket
More from Adairs
Adairs
Kimmy Hogan Gathered Midnight Green Pure Silk Printed P
BUY
$119.99
Adairs
Adairs
Silas Gold Irregular Mirror
BUY
$125.99
$179.99
Adairs
Adairs
Dusty Rose Weighted Blanket
BUY
$99.99
$199.99
Adairs
Adairs
Charcoal 4kg Weighted Throw
BUY
$89.99
$149.99
Adairs
More from Décor
Sass & Belle
Soy Sauce Bauble
BUY
£12.00
Trouva
Midnatt
Duvet Cover Siesta
BUY
£90.00
Midnatt
wetyetidesign
Mexican Recycled Glasses X 4 Blue Confetti Tumblers
BUY
£32.00
Etsy
Arket
Stoneware Candle Holder 10.5cm
BUY
£12.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted