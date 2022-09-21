Urban Outfitters

Hanna Squiggle Frame

$170.00

Frame your favorite prints and posters with a kitschy flair when you display them in this acrylic frame featuring a wavy-shaped window. Equipped with magnets around the edges that easily snap your artwork in place. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - New favorite frame from UO Home - Wavy window backed with a solid panel - Easy to use - snap your artwork into place with its magnetic hardware - UO exclusive. Content + Care - 99.5% Acrylic, 0.5% magnet - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 18"l x 0.04"w x 24"h