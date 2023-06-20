Hachette Book Group

Hani And Ishu’s Guide To Fake Dating By Adiba Jaigirdar

Product Description Hani and Ishu couldn't be less alike - and they definitely don't like each other. But when fates collide and they pretend to date each other, things start to get messy... A heart-warming queer YA love story for fans of Becky Albertalli. Everyone likes Hani Khan - she's easy going and one of the most popular girls at school. But when she comes out to her friends as bisexual, they don't believe her, claiming she can't be bi if she's only dated guys. Panicked, Hani blurts out that she's in a relationship... with a girl her friends can't stand - Ishu Dey. Ishu is the polar opposite of Hani. An academic overachiever, she hopes that becoming head girl will set her on the right track for university. Her only problem? Becoming head girl is a popularity contest and Ishu is hardly popular. Pretending to date Hani is the only way she'll stand a chance of being elected. Despite their mutually beneficial pact, they start developing real feelings for each other. But some people will do anything to stop two Bengali girls from achieving happily ever after. About the Author Adiba Jaigirdar was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and has been living in Dublin, Ireland since the age of ten. She has a BA in English and History, and an MA in Postcolonial Studies. She is a contributor for Bookriot, and an ESL teacher. All of her writing is aided by tea, and a healthy dose of Janelle Monae and Hayley Kiyoko. When not writing, she can be found ranting about the ills of colonialism, playing video games, and expanding her overflowing lipstick collection. Industry Reviews The scenes between Flavia and Nishat simmer, and their mesmerizing relationship unfolds with just the right amount of complexity. Most satisfyingly, each character gets the ending she deserves. Impossible to put down. - Kirkus