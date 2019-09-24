Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
$32.00
At Macy's
A weightless 3-in-1 mist that primes, sets and refreshes makeup while it helps keep skin hydrated. This super-hydrating, multitasking mist is infused with coconut water and can be used as a primer before makeup, a setting spray to keep makeup in place all day and a midday refresher anytime your skin needs a boost, serving as the perfect cure for a beauty hangover. The unique combination of coconut water, probiotic-based ingredients and skin revivers works to hydrate and brighten skin, promote skin's elasticity and tone and soothe and smooth the skin. How to use:. Shake well. hold bottle 6-8 inches away from face. mist directly onto skin. Prime - Apply to clean skin before makeup. Set - Apply after makeup to keep it in place all day. Refresh - Use anytime to refresh skin. Cruelty-Free. Web ID: 4911857.