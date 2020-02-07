Joss & Main

Hanging Hamper Laundry Bag With Trim

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Product Overview At a Glance Foldable This hanging laundry hamper keeps clothing and your hamper off the floor to save space. It's an ideal option for small bathrooms and bedrooms, especially those with limited floor and wall space!This washable canvas bag features a hanger frame that easily attaches to your doorknob, and keeps the bag open for easy access. A carrying strap closes that bag when the hanger frame is removed. Plus, the bag's zippered back makes it easy to unload directly into the washing machine. What's Included? Foldable Carry Handles Features Patented hanging laundry bag hooks onto door knobs Zippered back and fabric loop handle for easy emptying and carrying Heavy-duty, machine-washable canvas bag Compare Similar Items