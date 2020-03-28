Household Essentials

Hanging Cotton Canvas Laundry Hamper Bag | White

$10.99

65% Polyester/ 35% Cotton Imported HANGING CLOTHES HAMPER bag with patented design that can hang on a doorknob or in closets METAL RIM keeps bag open, hook allows hamper to stay upright and off the floor, and both can be removed when needed GREAT FOR apartments, dorms, closets, and traveling FULL-ZIPPERED BACK for easy clothing removal HEAVY-DUTY, machine-washable canvas bag - cold water only Household Essentials Hanging Laundry Bag keeps clothing and the hamper off the floor. This innovative bag hangs on your doorknob! It has a patented hanger design that creates a rim around the bag's opening, keeping it open and easily accessible. The bag fits in the space under your door handle and still allows the door to open and close. The hanger fits on standard knob and lever door handles. This hanging laundry bag is ideal for small bathrooms and bedrooms, especially those with limited floor and wall space. The bag is made of heavy-duty, breathable canvas. It's compact but can still hold up to 2 loads of laundry. It has a full zippered back for easy emptying. And its hook and rim slips out, turning the bag into an easy-to-carry sack--perfect for hauling your laundry to the washing machine. The canvas bag is machine washable (hang to dry). Perfect for back to school and college! And a great gift for small apartments and RVs. This hanging laundry bag is 27 inches high, 16.25 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. Patent # 4,694,503