Friends have declared your craft cocktails works of art. So we suggest placing your tools and materials where they belong: on the wall. Made with Paulownia wood and raw metal, this compact, industrial-style bar features a fold-down shelf, which can serve as a mixing station or display area for your best-looking bottles and barware. Line the exposed top shelving with recipe books, potted herbs, or favorite fancy bitters. After the party, close up shop to stow all your supplies inside. It's a clever design for smaller spaces, and for those whose bar carts overfloweth. Made in China.