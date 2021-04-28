Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Highland Dunes
Handwoven Jute/sisal Natural Area Rug
$151.82
$86.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Handwoven Jute/Sisal Natural Area Rug
Need a few alternatives?
Dovecove
Hanging Basket
BUY
$29.99
$61.99
Wayfair
Joss and Main
Riesner Wood Accent Mirror
BUY
$88.00
$207.00
Joss and Main
ANECDOTE CANDLES
Meditation
BUY
$26.00
Anecdote Candles
Joss & Main
Allerton Hand Knotted Wool Area Rug
BUY
$1142.95
$2345.00
Wayfair
More from Highland Dunes
Highland Dunes
Myrasol Desk
BUY
$233.99
$294.99
Wayfair
Highland Dunes
Set Of 4 Throw Pillows
BUY
C$95.99
Wayfair
Highland Dunes
Galvez Herringbone Solid Color Max Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel
BUY
$42.61
$44.24
Wayfair
Highland Dunes
Aydin Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair
BUY
$79.99
$91.99
Wayfair
More from Décor
Dovecove
Hanging Basket
BUY
$29.99
$61.99
Wayfair
Joss and Main
Riesner Wood Accent Mirror
BUY
$88.00
$207.00
Joss and Main
ANECDOTE CANDLES
Meditation
BUY
$26.00
Anecdote Candles
Joss & Main
Allerton Hand Knotted Wool Area Rug
BUY
$1142.95
$2345.00
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted