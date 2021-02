CB2

Handwoven Dorado Blanket

It takes two weavers and nearly four days to complete this heavyweight bohemian cover. Handloomed desert-colored base is topped with a black/grey/copper geometric pattern of x's, dashes and lines, and finished on the bottom edge with alternating black/grey/copper/natural color fringe. Blanket drapes dreamy Joshua Tree vibes over any bed. CB2 exclusive.