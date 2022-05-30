Arket

Handwash Verbena 300 Ml

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

The liquid hand wash is made in Sweden with ingredients inspired by the Nordic flora. It foams into a fine lather that gently cleans the skin and leaves it feeling soft and moisturised. The verbena scent is bright with a sun-dazed lemony freshness and hints of pomelo and cut grass. 300 ml. Formulated with cloudberry extract Nordic sugar beets have hydrating properties Birch sugar helps to moisturise the skin Verbena is one of a series of scent concepts created by ARKET, interpreting a single natural ingredient. It belongs to the herb family in traditional perfumery