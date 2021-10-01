Sass & Belle

Hands Bamboo Salad Servers

£4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sass & Belle

Dinner is served! Here to encourage a zero-waste kitchen with sustainable style, these hand-shaped bamboo salad servers go back to basics with a minimal design. A wonderful reusable for the dinner table, bringing planet-friendly materials to the delight of mealtimes. This item has been hand-polished and crafted from natural bamboo which may cause subtle variations in the colour and engraving, making each one beautifully unique.