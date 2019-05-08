The best plan for all K-Beauty and sheet mask lovers in search of the trendiest and most innovative Korean masks . 7 high-quality sheet masks (some retailing at over $7!) that are great for all skin types . A subscription plan with a retail value of over $35 . A brand new selection of masks every month that has been carefully handpicked and tested by the FaceTory curation team . SEVEN LUX also includes an insert with helpful tips and information about the month's curations - all packed into a cute, one-of-a-kind FaceTory box .