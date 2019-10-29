YGN Collective

Handmade Woven Basket

£40.00

At Frankly

Through the production of these beautiful, versatile baskets YGN Collective is supporting families living in the Mandalay region of Myanmar to achieve a consistent income. This striking black and white handmade basket will quickly become your new best friend. The perfect size for your groceries, an essential picnic companion or a beautiful basket for home storage. All that AND a fair price paid to the producers, what's not to love? Medium Basket Dimensions (exc.handles) - 29cm H x 16cm W x 36cm L As all YGN Collective's baskets are handmade, there may be slight variations in size and pattern; the measurements are given as a guide only.