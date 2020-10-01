SIN

Handmade Twist Trivet

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Heads up: Since each piece here is handmade to order, it may take up to two weeks to ship. (It's well worth the wait—trust us.) You could set your piping hot dish on a towel (home cooks are resourceful, after all), or go for something that weaves together stoneware and unusual design patterns. This little trivet coils up for a stylish way to protect surfaces—but it’ll also look artful resting atop a stack of napkins or as a conversation piece on a shelf or mantel.