nuLOOM

Handmade Kids Stripes Area Rug

$168.00 $71.99

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Description Details: Decorate your kids' room with the playful, geometric-style design and varicolored charm of this striped area rug. Hand-tufted using a durable polyester fabric, this rug presents a shed-resistant, sturdy weave that suits high-traffic areas, and its soft pile brings an endearing level of coziness to vinyl or hardwood floors. Made from polyester Measures 5' x 8' Country of Origin: China Disclaimers & Disclosures: Tip: We recommend the use of a non-skid pad to keep the rug in place on smooth surfaces. All rug sizes are approximate. Due to the difference of monitor colors, some rug colors may vary slightly. We try to represent all rug colors accurately. Please refer to the text above for a description of the colors shown in the photo. Specifications Item # 15027736 Dimensions See Options Color Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Pink, Yellow Pattern Color Block, Geometric, Stripe Feature Latex Free Weave Type Hand-Tufted Pile Height 0.25 - 0.5 inch, 0.51 - 0.75 inch Material Polyester, Synthetic Product Features Handmade Rug Type Indoor, Runner Rugs by Room Bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room Shape Rectangle Style Kids & Tween, Novelty Model Number ACR148A-2606