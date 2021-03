Mud Witch

Handmade Jumbo Mug

$48.00

This gem’s curvy shape first turned heads at Mugs52, our one-of-a-kind collection of handmade mugs. You loved it so much, it sold out in a blink—so we brought it back in a new, just-for-you palette. Just like the original, it comes by way of Japanese-Mexican artist Viviana Matsuda, who draws inspiration from the body positivity movement. Now, how about that geometric handle?