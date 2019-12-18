Craft Monkees

Handmade Jewelry Ring Holder Cone

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

Color:White Marble Effect | Size:Medium A beautifully marbled cone-shaped ring holder that looks elegant on its own, and even more attractive when holding your precious rings. Keep one on your nightstand, one on the bathroom counter, one on the kitchen counter, anywhere really. Provides a home for your rings when not in use, so you know exactly where to find them. ✔ Carefully wrapped and packaged in a luxury gift box - perfect for gifting! Eg. his and her engagement gift, anniversary, bridal shower, wedding favor, birthdays, or any special occasions. ✔ Soft-touch surface will not scratch your rings ✔ Handmade from polymer clay, with white and grey marble pattern. ✔ Cones will hold rings of almost any size. ★ As with all handmade items, your ring cone may look different from what is pictured here - that's the beauty of handmade items! ★ Dimensions (vary due to the handmade nature of the item): Small - About 1"-2" tall, and the base is about 1" wide. Weighs about 1-1.5oz. Medium - About 3"-4" tall, and the base is about 1" wide. Weighs about 2-2.5oz. Note that this item is not made of genuine marble. Ring is not included. Customized options on Etsy https://www.etsy.com/shop/CraftMonkees