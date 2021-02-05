MetU

Handmade Finnish Kuksa Wooden Cup

100% Natural Wood Material, mechanical molding and hand grinding. Portble Cup for Home or Camping, Capacity about 200ML (6.8 fl. oz). Hand-rubbed smooth surface with natural wood grain, Natural and Eco-friendly A Special gift for everyone who likes the feel of wood. Feel like in the bush even if you are drinking at the kitchen table. Kuksa is a handmade wooden drinking cup. People in Lapland have used kuksas for thousands of years and when treated right it will last for lifetime. There are as many kuksa designs and sizes as there are makers, since all of them are made by hand. You can find tiny little kuksas or ones big enough to use as a soup bowl. Most common size is around one cup. Kuksa is great for for hiking, camping, kitchen, outdoors or a gift! < Soak in the salt water for 3-4 hours and after drying out, paint it with olive oil for another 12 hours to make it beautiful and durable. For the durability of the cup, decrease the chance of getting in touch with boiling water or intense heat. Do not wash your Kuksa with washing-up liquid or in a dish washer. Max Length: 5.9 inches Inner Diameter: 2.95 inches NOTE: This product was design in Finland, made in Asia.