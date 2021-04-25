Global Goods Partners

Handmade Felt Flower & Eucalyptus Bouquets

Find a sprig that’ll last longer than these lookalikes...we’ll wait. Each stem you see has been dyed, cut, and stitched by hand from felted wool, all by female artisans in Nepal (yep, they’re fair trade). They’re coming in buckets of blooms to pick from, too—we’re talking sunflowers, peonies, tea roses, alliums, and lotus, plus jade stems, billy buttons, lavender, and eucalyptus—so you can create your own colorful bouquet.