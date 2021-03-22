RoRoStudioShop

Handmade Earrings

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Shelly | FAIRY KNOTS Sculptural earring inspired by curly, natural hair. This particular design intentionally varies in shape and form within each pair - celebrating the way natural hair just does it's own thing! | PRODUCT SPEC | Material | Sterling Silver or Argentium Silver (hypoallergenic option) Approx. Weight | 0.8g per earring Approx. Size | 60mm x 30mm Colour | Silver | PRODUCTION | This item has been independently designed and handmade by Rochelle T-B (a.k.a RoRo). Every piece is individually crafted with care, thereby producing beautifully original art forms each time. These small variations to items make the product unique to you, or the lucky person whose gift it is! | DISPATCH | Once your order is received and confirmed, the product will be made to order. The current processing time is 3 - 5 business days. You will receive confirmation when your order has been dispatched. | SHIPPING | UK Shipping | £2.50 Items are sent via Royal Mail Tracked 24 and are expected to arrive between 1 - 3 days once dispatched. International Shipping | £5.00 Items are sent via Royal Mail International Tracked & Signed. Europe countries are expected between 3 - 5 business days. Other countries are expected between 6 - 7 business days. | RETURNS & EXHANGES | Returns or exchanges can not be accepted on earrings due to hygiene guidelines on these products. If for any reason you lose, damage or have any questions about your jewellery item, please contact me and I will do my best to help. | CARE GUIDELINES | Follow these care guidelines to keep your RoRo Studio pieces in great condition: Store your jewellery in a pouch or box Clean gently with a soft cloth. It is best not to sleep, shower or exercise whilst wearing your jewellery. Avoid applying excessive pressure to item, the material used is designed to withstand moderate stress. | ALLERGY ADVICE | This item is made with sterling silver which consists of 92.5% pure silver and 7.5% other metals to increase the strength of the pure silver. The metal content of this particular product is: silver, copper and phosphorus. Please be aware of the material content before purchasing This item can be made with argentium silver which is hypoallergenic. Thank you for supporting a small business! 〰 RoRo 〰