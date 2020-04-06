Baja Ponchos

ONE OF A KIND – Every one of our handmade dog ponchos are unique, as they are hand-cut from an authentic Mexican blanket. Your dog coat will look similar to the images above, but not exactly the same. SIZE – Our sweater is designed to fit all puppies and dogs. Our 7 sizes will fit teacup and small sized-dogs such as yorkies, chihuahuas, and frenchies, just as well as large and extra large dogs such as labs, pit bulls, and large doodles. Will even fit cats! QUALITY – Our custom handwoven serape blankets are created in Tlaxcala, Mexico. Velcro straps around the neck and chest allow for adjustability. Our ponchos are extremely easy to put on and take off. Going for a walk? Each vest comes with a harness loop and won't get in the way of your dog's collar. Serape exterior is polyester and acrylic. Interior lining is polyester. SO MANY USES – Does your pet get anxiety during thunder storms? Our poncho wraps around the body reducing animal stress. Does your pet get cold in the winter months? Our poncho acts as a portable jacket creating warmth and comfort. Makes for a great Halloween costume, Cinco de Mayo outfit, and Christmas present. We designed this high-quality piece of clothing to be fun and stylish, yet durable, functional and lightweight. GUARANTEE – We stand by our dog clothes with a 100% money back guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, your money back.