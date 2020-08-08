United States
Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics
Handmade Color Drip Mug
$34.00
At Food52
Who knew mornings could be so bright? These mugs come in hues aplenty to cradle your favorite pick-me-up in sunny style. Each one is thoughtfully designed in a small studio in Brooklyn—and then hand-crafted from recycled porcelain clay. Oh, and they’re sturdy, too: They’ll zip right through the microwave or dishwasher, no problem. Can’t decide on just one shade? You may wanna grab the full set!