Tenforie

Handmade Ceramic Face Vase

$15.99

❃ Elegant Desing - Special design style of Flambed Glazed. Made with high quality ceramic, elegant design and superior quality from professional ceramics development and engineering team. ❃ Extensive Uses - Face elegant design,Waterproof,Attractive color vase made entirely by hand.Perfect for office or home décor, dinner parties, holidays, wedding and other special occasions. This light weight cute face vase makes flower arranging fun and easy. They are the essential single flower vase for roses on your table. ❃ Size- Vase measures approximately 8 x 5 1/2 x 5 1/4 inches; Holds up to 5-7 flowers; Great way to coordinate or contrast the color of the flowers you buy with the colors decorated on the vase. ❃ Multifunctional Decoration - These stylish vases are not only common vases for flowers,but also stand alone as a decorative piece. It'll add an vivid touch to any decor style. ❃ Vase is made of glossy ceramic. Vibrant watercolor painting brings exquisite beauty to tabletop home accessory; Breathtaking imagery of individual face vase will enliven your décor; Wonderful Mother's Day ,Christmas Day gift. Individual face vase, adds a touch of vitality, brighten up your home or office space with this colorful flower vase. Elegant Desing - Colorful colors, Face design style, Presenting the unique style of porcelain, the vase adds Lively flavor to your interior decoration. Multi-functional - Use as floral vase, planter pot, tabletop plant containers, home decoration and gift. Suitable for wedding, living room, dinner table centerpiece, garden settings, office tabletop. Quality Ceramic Made - Made of 100% high quality ceramic, the vases have a good ability of corrosion resistance, Waterproof, giving your flowers a safe and cozy home. Put a small bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day or her birthday; Uniquely designed to fit any taste and any personality; Any mother, grandma, sister, or daughter will appreciate this ornate flower vase. Size - 8 x 5 1/2 x 5 1/4 inches Please note - The vases are hand-painted, so they may h