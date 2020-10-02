Jogita Art Studio

Set of two bowls for dogs. Handmade wheel thrown stoneware pottery bowls for Your beloved pet! One You can use for water, other for food. Bowl holds about 600 ml or 2.5 cups of food. Suitable for dogs such a Labradors, Dobermans, Spaniels, etc. Dimensions: 16 cm / 5,5 cm or 6 inches Made from gray stoneware, glazed inside with White food-safe glaze. This ceramic-ware is microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe. Please do not use on an open flame, gas or electric stove-top. Shipping This bowl I will ship with regular trackable Airmail, shipping usually takes about 1 week in Europa, Out of Europa 2-3 weeks. But If You want it to get faster, please upgrade the shipping profile, and I will ship it with UPS and You get it within 2-5 days. Thank You for coming to my shop!