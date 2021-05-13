Uncommon Goods

Handmade Birthstone Wine Glass

the story Cheers to Your Day Your favorite person may put on a little coned party hat for their birthday just once a year, but with these beautiful handmade glasses, you can give them a daily reminder that they're truly cherished every single day. Taking inspiration from traditional birthstones, each one is carefully made from hand-blown glass to represent each month's special gem. With these glasses, they'll get that special it's-my-birthday-feeling with every sip. Handmade in Providence, Rhode Island. Due to the handmade nature of this item, each is unique and will vary. Sold individually. handmade made in usa only at uncommon goods