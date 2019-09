Miuco

Handmade Bamboo Handbag

$32.29

Size Small:11" x 8" x 3"………….Size Large:12.5" x 10.5" x 4" . Material:100% Bamboo . 100% Brand New And Handmade High Quality . If the backpack feel some common. Then this bamboo bag must be very suitable for you Not only has the characteristics and fashion is also very easy to match . Packaging: A bag + Gift + Box(Protect the bag from delivery without damage) .