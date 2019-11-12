American Heirloom

Handled Cutting Board – Stars

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

After creating their first state-shaped cutting boards for their wedding reception, Amy Stringer-Mowat and Bill Mowat started American Heirloom with the intention of making quality home goods meant to be cherished and passed down. Fashioned from FSC®-certified wood, this cutting board features a starry design on one side and a handle for displaying when not in use. Created by American Heirloom. Learn more. 14"l x 11"w x 0.5"h. Maple wood. Handturned and sanded in Maine. Designed, laser etched and hand oiled in Brooklyn, NY.