Adoric

Handheld Vegetable Spiralizer & Cutter

$13.99 $10.10

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy your meals even if you are on a diet. Substitute veggie pasta for high carb pasta. Bring more vegetables into your daily food intake, kids and the whole family will love it! 3 Buttons, 3 Blades, 4 Patterns -Red (reset) button (default)：Ribbon cut blades (For Ribbon-like spirals) -Black button：Fettuccine cut blades (For Fettuccine-like spirals) -White button：Fettuccine cut blades (For Fettuccine-like spirals) -Black & White button：Spaghetti cut blades (For Spaghetti-like spirals) High Quality Spiralizer and a Thoughtful Gift Our stainless steel blades and strong BPA-free ABS make it a right tool to get the job done easily, ideal gift for your mother or wife. Add More Fun to Make Healthy Food Making delicious, healthy, and creative meals with a simple twist, giving you a new eating experience, making food so much more fun to eat! Spiralizer Makes Cooking Veggies a Breeze Equipped with sharp cutting blades, the heavy-duty vegetable spiral slicer is strong enough to spiralize even the toughest fruits and veggies. Compact Size Makes Storage More Convenient Dimensions are 3.7 x 3.4 x 3.4 inches, it’s just the right size to store in a drawer or cupboard when not in use. Elegant look makes it fit into your kitchen decor. Safe to Use, Easy to Clean and Dry The cap protects your hands when in use, also keeps blades clean and safe when not in use. The 3 parts can be cleaned separately. One-Year Warranty and Satisfactory Service If for any reason you're not completely happy with your purchase, just contact us and we'll either send you a replacement or a full refund! SPECIFICATION Material: ABS + 304 Stainless Steel Color: White + Green Size：3.7 x 3.4 x 3.4 in PACKAGE Vegetable Spiralizer