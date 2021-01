Cuispiro

Our winner of "Excellence in Houseware" this Handheld Mandoline featuring Surface Glide Technology comes with all the features of a full-sized mandoline in one compact body. Comes with six adjustable thickness settings, three interchangeable blades for slicing, crinkle & waffle cutting, dicing and julienning. Makes perfectly sliced potato chips in the blink of an eye.